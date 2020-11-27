What to do when unclean hand touches other objects? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about probing into cleanliness of objects.

Question: If a Najis (unclean) hand has touched various objects for a while, and then this is realized afterwards; to what extent it is necessary to clean (Tat’heer) them (the objects).

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The issue of Najasat (uncleanliness) and cleanliness is very simple and it is recommended not to search, and only wash items that are certain to be Najis. And it is understood from narrations that if a person doubts that a place of the body has become Najis (unclean), it is not necessary even to look at it in order to become certain, or if there is a doubt in uncleanliness, can pour water on that place (of uncleanliness) in order to become certain that uncleanliness (Najasah/Najasat) has not spattered/splashed. Meaning, even in cases that cleanliness and uncleanliness can easily be found out, it is not necessary to probe into it; although in other cases such as finding out about the time for Adhan (call to prayer) according to our Fatwa, searching for information (to find out) is necessary.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA