Prominent Iranian Physicist targeted in assassination attempt near Tehran

SHAFAQNA- Prominent Iranian Physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been targeted in an assassination attempt near the capital Tehran. According to the report, he was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province. The photo shows the site of an assassination attempt, which targeted an Iranian scientist, in Absard city, north of the Iranian capital, Tehran, November 27, 2020.

Fakhrizadeh is martyred after unsuccessful treatment at a hospital. A number of other people also wounded in the assault.

