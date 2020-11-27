https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Untitled-2.png 648 1186 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-27 19:28:212020-11-27 19:28:21Islam Weekly: Thankfulness and Giving
Islam Weekly: Thankfulness and Giving
SHAFAQNA- In the season of giving, let us recognize that the best form of gratitude is paying forward the bounties that have been bestowed upon us. This requires that we value what has been given to us, and indeed, even withheld from us. Yet, not only that, but to also recognize the rights of others in the bounties that we consider to be ours.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!