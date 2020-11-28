Launching a special device for distributing Zamzam water in Masjid al-Haram

SHAFAQNA- The director general of the Masjid al-Haram and the Masjid al Nabi (the Prophet’s Mosque (PBUH)) announced the launch of a special device for distributing Zamzam water among pilgrims.

Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sadis, the director general of the Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al-Nabi (PBUH), launched a special device for distributing Zamzam water bottles in the Masjid al-Haram.

He added: The Zamzam Water Authority needed a device to transport the Zamzam water bottles among the pilgrims of the Masjid al-Haram and its courtyard.

The Director General of the Masjid al-Haram and the Masjid al-Nabi (PBUH) further stressed the importance of implementing preventive measures in the distribution of Zamzam water.

On the other hand, the director general of the Masjid al- Haram had ordered the distribution of Zamzam water among the people infected with the Coronavirus in this country.

Masjid al-Haram is washed and disinfected four times a day at the same time as the beginning of the fourth stage of Umrah in the conditions of Corona and the presence of foreign pilgrims.

Also, pilgrims cannot approach the Kaaba and the al-Ḥajaru al-Aswad (Black Stone) to maintain their health.

A medical team is also present at the entrances of the Masjid al-Haram, checking people’s fevers to prevent any outbreak.

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English