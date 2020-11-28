Investigating role of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine during Corona crisis in Germany

SHAFAQNA- The human positions and major projects of the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) during the Corona crisis were examined in a book published in Germany.

The Arab Democratic Center in Berlin recently published a book entitled “Health Security as a Threat to National and Community Security” that addresses the role of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine in the Corona pandemic.

“Vala al-Saffar,” the deputy head of the media department at the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S), said: “The achievements of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) during the outbreak of the Coronavirus have been studied in this international book. These achievements are the result of humanitarian actions and large projects and the unlimited support that Astan Quds Hossaini has provided to health institutions and citizens. So that it has used all the facilities and abilities to deal with this epidemic.”

Al-Saffar added: “After the announcement of the first case of Corona in Iraq, the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) on the advice and order of Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Karbalaei, the representative of the Iraqi religious authority and the religious trustee of this shrine, in order to combat the disease, has decided to establish medical centers with International specifications during standard time periods in various Iraqi provinces.

He continued: “This holy shrine also established an oxygen laboratory that works 24 hours a day to meet the needs of medical centers and people for free. They have also installed advanced systems in medical centers and opened the doors of modern pilgrim towns to receive patients and travelers.”

The Deputy Head of the Media Department at the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) said: The activity of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) did not stop at this stage, but formed committees whose task was to disinfect various areas and distribute protective face masks, gloves and disinfectants free of charge. In addition, large sums have been allocated for the distribution of food to needy families in most Iraqi provinces.

The Center for Strategic, Political, and Economic Studies of Arab Democracy was established in Egypt in 2007. This independent center operates in the framework of academic scientific research and political, legal, media and economic analysis of international and regional affairs.

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English