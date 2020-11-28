Most Canadians will receive coronavirus vaccine by September 2021: Trudeau

SHAFAQNA-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said there are “very good chances” that most Canadians will receive coronavirus vaccine by September 2021.

Speaking to reporters in the capital, Ottawa, on Friday, Trudeau said his government is working closely with provinces and territories to prepare for a vaccine roll-out. “Canada is well prepared for large-scale roll-outs of vaccines, but this will be the biggest immunisation in the history of the country. We must reach everyone who wants a vaccine no matter where they live,” Trudeau said.

COVID-19 has surged in recent weeks across Canada, with several regions putting stricter travel restrictions in place and closing non-essential businesses and services to try to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, AlJazeera reported.