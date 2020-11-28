Activists, Black celebrities ask UK to stop deportation plane

SHAFAQNA-Campaigners and activists called on UK government to halt a planned deportation flight to Jamaica with up to 50 people, a move which would separate 31 children from their fathers.

The issue has also trended regularly on Twitter since the flight was announced earlier this week, under the hashtag #stoptheplane.

Under the UK law, a foreign national who has been convicted of an offence and received a custodial sentence of 12 months or more can be eligible for deportation.

But Jacqueline Mckenzie, human rights lawyer and director for the Centre for Migration Advice and Research, said the 12-month limit unjustly targeted people responsible for less serious crimes, such as a young man she represented who was deported to Jamaica in February 2019, after serving 14 months in prison for driving offences.

“If you have been in the UK as a child, you shouldn’t be deported irrespective of what your offence is”, AlJazeera reported.

According to the civil liberties and migrant rights group Movement for Justice, eight of the men due to be deported have 31 children between them, aged from three to 18.