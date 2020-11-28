Turkey: Islamophobia is on rise like never before

SHAFAQNA-Turkey’s top diplomat said on Friday that, in addition to the COVID-19, Islamophobia is on the rise like never before.

Speaking at the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Niger’s capital Niamey, Mevlut Cavusoglu pointed out the rising trend of Islamophobia, racism, and anti-migrant discourses, especially in Europe.

“However, migrants and Muslims continue to contribute to their communities. A recent example is the development of the COVID-19 vaccine by two Turks living in Germany,” he said, referring to the scientists Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, AA reported.