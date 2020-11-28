Date :Saturday, November 28th, 2020 | Time : 08:15 |ID: 184097 | Print

Turkey: Islamophobia is on rise like never before

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Turkey’s top diplomat said on Friday that, in addition to the COVID-19, Islamophobia is on the rise like never before.

Speaking at the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Niger’s capital Niamey, Mevlut Cavusoglu pointed out the rising trend of Islamophobia, racism, and anti-migrant discourses, especially in Europe.

“However, migrants and Muslims continue to contribute to their communities. A recent example is the development of the COVID-19 vaccine by two Turks living in Germany,” he said, referring to the scientists Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, AA reported.

You might also like
Recep Erdogan, Israel, UN General Assembly Erdogan ’s presentation on Israeli expansion while condemning West for anti-Muslim ‘hate speech’
Ayatollah Sistani’s envoy: Different ideas does not mean infidelity, infidelity is to kill each other
"They Will Pay a Heavy Price for This" says Erdogan
Araqchi: Europeans should implement mechanisms of banking and trade transactions to Iran before November 4
The Dutch Elections: Last Chance for the Netherlands?
Files discovered Recently show IS plans to launch revenge attacks in Europe, Syria
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *