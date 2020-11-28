Date :Saturday, November 28th, 2020 | Time : 08:29 |ID: 184103 | Print

Pope calls for end to violence in Tigray

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis called for an end to violence and the restoration of peace in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

In a statement released by the Holy See Press Office on Friday evening, Pope Francis voiced his concern for the situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, as well as surrounding areas.

“Because of the violence, hundreds of civilians have died and tens of thousands of people are forced to flee their homes to Sudan,” the statement read. “During the Angelus on 8 November, Pope Francis, referring to the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia, said: ‘While I urge that the temptation of an armed conflict be rejected, I invite everyone to prayer and to fraternal respect, to dialogue and to a peaceful resolution to the disagreements.’”

In the statement, the Pope also lamented the worsening humanitarian situation. “The Holy Father, in calling for prayer for this country, appeals to the parties to the conflict to stop the violence, to protect all lives, especially those of civilians, and to restore peace to the people”, Vatican News reported.

