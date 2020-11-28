Ayatollah Khamenei’s message following assassination of Iranian Nuclear Scientist

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Supreme Leader called all relevant administrators to continue the Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s scientific and technological efforts.

Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, issued a message following the assassination of the Nuclear, Defense Scientist, Martyr Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The following is the full text of his message:

In the Name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful

One of our country’s eminent scientists in the nuclear and defense fields – Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh – has been martyred by brutal mercenaries. With his great, enduring scientific efforts, he sacrificed his life on the path of God and the lofty status of martyrdom is his divine reward.

All relevant administrators must seriously place two crucial matters on their agendas: First to investigate this crime and firmly prosecute its perpetrators and its commanders, second to continue the martyr’s scientific and technological efforts in all the sectors where he was active.

I offer my condolences for this loss and my congratulations on his martyrdom to his respected family, the scientific community of the country as well as his colleagues and students in various sectors, and I ask God to elevate his rank.

Seyyed Ali Khamenei

November 28, 2020

