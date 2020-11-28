Is cosmetic surgery allowed for women? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about cosmetic surgery.

Question: Is cosmetic surgery allowed for women?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If there is no significant harm; there is no problem in itself. But pay attention that cosmetic surgery is not the cure for an illness; and the look and the touch of non-Mahram doctor is not allowed; unless cases such as burns and similar incidents which are for the treatment and the use of non-Mahram doctor becomes necessary.

Source: leader.ir