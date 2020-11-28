Date :Saturday, November 28th, 2020 | Time : 10:00 |ID: 184113 | Print

Is cosmetic surgery allowed for women? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about cosmetic surgery.

Question: Is cosmetic surgery allowed for women?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If there is no significant harm; there is no problem in itself. But pay attention that cosmetic surgery is not the cure for an illness; and the look and the touch of non-Mahram doctor is not allowed; unless cases such as burns and similar incidents which are for the treatment and the use of non-Mahram doctor becomes necessary.

Source: leader.ir

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *