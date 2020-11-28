Mahmoud Abbas goes to Egypt and Jordan

SHAFAQNA- A member of the Central Committee of the Fatah Movement announced the trip of Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, to Jordan and Egypt.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, a member of the Fatah Movement Central Committee and Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs, wrote on his Twitter page: “Mahmoud Abbas will meet tomorrow (Sunday) with King Abdullah II of Jordan and after him with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. During these meetings, the latest regional and international political developments will be examined.

During the visit, Abbas will brief the leaders of Jordan and Egypt on developments in Palestine and its current challenges. The two-day trip, Hussein al-Sheikh will be accompanied by Majid Faraj, Head of the Palestinian Intelligence Service, and Majdi Al-Khalidi, Diplomatic Adviser to the presidential office.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English