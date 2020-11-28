Date :Saturday, November 28th, 2020 | Time : 13:19 |ID: 184164 | Print

Mahmoud Abbas goes to Egypt and Jordan

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A member of the Central Committee of the Fatah Movement announced the trip of Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, to Jordan and Egypt.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, a member of the Fatah Movement Central Committee and Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs, wrote on his Twitter page: “Mahmoud Abbas will meet tomorrow (Sunday) with King Abdullah II of Jordan and after him with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. During these meetings, the latest regional and international political developments will be examined.

During the visit, Abbas will brief the leaders of Jordan and Egypt on developments in Palestine and its current challenges. The two-day trip, Hussein al-Sheikh will be accompanied by Majid Faraj, Head of the Palestinian Intelligence Service, and Majdi Al-Khalidi, Diplomatic Adviser to the presidential office.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Salafis persecute Christians in Egypt
President Sisi vows to punish Muslim mob over Christian woman attack
An Egyptian woman activist jailed for speaking out on sexual harassment
Egypt to open world’s biggest mosque in new capital early 2019
Attack in Egypt leaves tourists dead, others wounded
The art of hand clapping makes comeback in Egypt
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *