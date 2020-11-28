Date :Saturday, November 28th, 2020 | Time : 14:18 |ID: 184180 | Print

5,500 manuscripts repaired at center affiliated to Astan of Imam Hussain (AS)

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Center for Repairing Manuscripts affiliated to the Astan of Imam Hussain (AS) holy shrine has repaired and restored a large number of manuscripts.

According to the Astan’s website, the center does the repair and restoration work in accordance with the latest scientific methods.Since its establishment in 2005, it has repaired more than 5,500 manuscripts, including old copies of the Holy Quran and religious books.

It has specialized equipment and labs used in restoration of manuscript copies. The center also provides researchers and scholars with services related to manuscripts and handwritten documents.

