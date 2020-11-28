EU condemns assassination of Fakhrizadeh as ‘criminal act’

SHAFAQNA-The European Union condemned assassination of senior Iranian nuclear scientist as ‘criminal act’.

A statement from a spokesperson for the European Union called Fakhrizadeh’s killing “a criminal act” that “runs counter to the principle of respect for human rights the EU stands for”.

It also urged all parties to show “calm and maximum restraint”.“In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever for all parties to remain calm and exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid escalation which cannot be in anyone’s interest,” the statement said, AlJazeera reported.