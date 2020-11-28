Malaysia to hold an election after pandemic is over: PM

SHAFAQNA-Malaysia will hold a general election after the coronavirus pandemic is over, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Saturday.

“God willing, when COVID-19 is over, we will hold a general election,” Muhyiddin said in a speech at a virtual annual general meeting of his Bersatu party. “We will return the mandate to the people and leave it to them to choose which government they want.”

Malaysia is facing a new wave of coronavirus infections, with cumulative cases rising more than four-fold since September to more than 60,000 as of Friday, Reuters reported.