Photos: Karkooy Fire Temple

SHAFAQNA- Karkooy Fire Temple was one of the most prestigious fire temples of the Sassanid period in eastern Iran.

According to archaeological studies from the third century BC to the seventh century AH, this fire temple has had a fire that was constantly lit. The fire has been at last extinguished for good by the Mongols during their invasion of Persia. At the present time, few remains of this place are still intact.

This ancient building was registered as a national heritage. This registration happened in 1308 AH, at the same time of registration as Shahr-e Sokhteh and the historical site of Kuh-e Khajeh.

There is also a building dating back to the late Qajar period on this hill, which is decorated with has rooms that are decorated with tore inside. The ancient hill of the Karkooy Fire Temple is located in the border city of Hirmand in northern Sistan and Baluchestan province.

