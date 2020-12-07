Date :Monday, December 7th, 2020 | Time : 08:30 |ID: 184225 | Print

Voice | Oldest recorded call to prayer in Holy Mosque

SHAFAQNA- The oldest recorded sound of the call to prayer of  Masjid Al-Haram dates back to around 140 years ago.  This recording has been provided by a Dutch orientalist. According to Shafaqna, quoting Iqna and Ajel news website, the Twitter account of “Ayam Fi Mecca” has published an audio clip of the oldest recorded call to prayer of the Holy Mosque. This call to prayer has been recorded by the Dutch orientalist Christiaan Snouck Hurgronje in 1885 AC(1302 AH).

The videography states that the sound of the call to prayer is currently being held at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands. However, the name of the person performing it is not mentioned. Christiaan Snouck Hurgronje has authored a book entitled “Some pages from the history of Mecca”. This book covers his travels to Jeddah and Mecca in Saudi Arabia between 1884 and 1885 AC. He also wrote his doctoral dissertation entitled “The place of Hajj among Muslims and its importance in Islam.” The book “Some pages from the history of Mecca” has also been translated by Mohammad Mahmoud Al-Soryani and the Meraj Nawab Mirza. It has been published by King Abdul Aziz Publications in Saudi Arabia.

You can hear the sound of this old call to prayer below:

Persian version

Arabic version

