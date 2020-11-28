UN official : Assassination of Iranian scientist, violation of int’l human rights

SHAFAQNA-In reaction to the assassination of an Iranian scientist, Agnes Callamard, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions, said that the killing of the scientist could be a violation of human rights.

In a tweet on Friday, Agnes Callamard wrote, “Murder of #MohsenFakhrizadeh, #Iran’s top nuclear scientist: many questions still as to the circumstances of his killing. No State or non-State actors have yet claimed responsibility.”

“An extraterritorial targeted killing, outside an armed conflict, is a violation of international human rights law prohibiting the arbitrary deprivation of life and a violation of the UN Charter prohibiting the use of force extraterritorially in times of peace,” she added.