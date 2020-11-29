Message of King of Jordan in solidarity with Palestinian people

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Abdullah II in a message stressed the centrality of the issue of Al-Quds and the importance of continuing efforts for peace.

On Saturday, King Abdullah II of Jordan sent a message to Cheikh Niang, Chairman of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian Nation, which coincides with November 29.

“The issue of Palestine is a central issue and we emphasize the need to continue our efforts to achieve a just and inclusive peace in accordance with international law and international resolutions,” he said.

Emphasizing that it is the duty of all of us to support the efforts to break the stagnation of the peace process and move the negotiations towards direct and serious negotiations for peace and a two-state solution, he called for stopping the Israel’s unilateral actions such as annexing Palestinian lands and imposing new limitations on Al-Aqsa Mosque and settlements which seize opportunities for the peace process and escalate the conflict.

King Abdullah added: “Today’s peace process is opposed to two solutions, one is a just peace that leads to the occupation and realization of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967 with the capital of East Jerusalem according to the two countries solution and the second solution is continuing conflicts that violate the rights of the nation of Palestine and its illegal steps destroy the opportunities for peace.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English