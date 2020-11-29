https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/4B7280CB-EE88-4C62-A66A-824976D3A7D2.jpeg 470 710 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-29 09:46:062020-11-29 10:21:55Representative of Supreme Religious Authority receives European Union’s Ambassador in Iraq
Representative of Supreme Religious Authority receives European Union’s Ambassador in Iraq
SHAFAQNA- On November 26, 2020, the REpresentative of the Supreme Religious Authority, Seyyed Ahmad Al-Safi, received the Ambassador of the European Union in Iraq, Mr. Martin Hoss, and his accompanying delegation at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine.
The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine, Seyyed. Mohammad Al-Ashigar, and a number of its board members. The two parties discussed several important topics that dealt with the Iraqi issue at this stage.
