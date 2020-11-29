Representative of Supreme Religious Authority receives European Union’s Ambassador in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- On November 26, 2020, the REpresentative of the Supreme Religious Authority, Seyyed Ahmad Al-Safi, received the Ambassador of the European Union in Iraq, Mr. Martin Hoss, and his accompanying delegation at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine, Seyyed. Mohammad Al-Ashigar, and a number of its board members. The two parties discussed several important topics that dealt with the Iraqi issue at this stage.