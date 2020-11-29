Date :Sunday, November 29th, 2020 | Time : 09:46 |ID: 184259 | Print

Representative of Supreme Religious Authority receives European Union’s Ambassador in Iraq

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- On November 26, 2020, the REpresentative of the Supreme Religious Authority, Seyyed Ahmad Al-Safi, received the Ambassador of the European Union in Iraq, Mr. Martin Hoss, and his accompanying delegation at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine, Seyyed. Mohammad Al-Ashigar, and a number of its board members. The two parties discussed several important topics that dealt with the Iraqi issue at this stage.

You might also like
The achievements of the Department of Hussayni Rites and Processions in Islamic World
Karbala Prepares Centers to Guide the Lost Arba'een Pilgrims
Photos: Installation of a moving door at entrance to Al-Abbas's (A.S) Holy Shrine
An emergency section of the Al-Kafeel Hospital opens to receive critical cases
Investment of the al-Abbas's (P) Holy Shrine for the preparation of Karbala butchery
Advanced stages of the project of the Islamic Center for Strategic Studies in Najaf+ Photos
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *