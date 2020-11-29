What are the effects of corrupt surroundings?

SHAFAQNA – One of the cases which cause the people to turn away and hate the religion and God and all the spiritual matters is the corrupt and contaminated atmospheres and the sinking of the individuals in lusts and inordinate desires. The corrupt surroundings/atmospheres always lead to provocation of lusts, laziness, and animal spirit. It is obvious that sinking in degrading animal lusts is against any exalted feelings including elevated religious, ethical, scientific or artistic ones, and kills all of them [1].

[1] Imdadhaye Qaibi dar Zendegy-ye-Bashar, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 47.