Iraq: 10 million children back to school

SHAFAQNA-Iraqi schools have opened their doors to 10 million students for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Iraq’s public schools are expected to operate six days a week, instead of five, in a bid to maintain physical distancing in what were once classrooms that could easily host more than 50 students.

Elementary school pupils are set to attend class one day a week, while older students will be required to go twice a week. The rest of their learning will take place online, AlJazeera reported.