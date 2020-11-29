https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/iraq-1.jpg 444 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-29 14:39:452020-11-29 14:39:45Iraq: 10 million children back to school
Iraq: 10 million children back to school
SHAFAQNA-Iraqi schools have opened their doors to 10 million students for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Iraq’s public schools are expected to operate six days a week, instead of five, in a bid to maintain physical distancing in what were once classrooms that could easily host more than 50 students.
Elementary school pupils are set to attend class one day a week, while older students will be required to go twice a week. The rest of their learning will take place online, AlJazeera reported.
