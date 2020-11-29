Date :Sunday, November 29th, 2020 | Time : 14:39 |ID: 184310 | Print

Iraq: 10 million children back to school

SHAFAQNA-Iraqi schools have opened their doors to 10 million students for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Iraq’s public schools are expected to operate six days a week, instead of five, in a bid to maintain physical distancing in what were once classrooms that could easily host more than 50 students.

Elementary school pupils are set to attend class one day a week, while older students will be required to go twice a week. The rest of their learning will take place online, AlJazeera reported.

 

