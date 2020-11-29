Date :Sunday, November 29th, 2020 | Time : 14:56 |ID: 184314 | Print

At least 34 people killed in two suicide bombings in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- At least 34 people were killed on Sunday in two separate suicide bombings in Afghanistan.

In eastern Ghazni province, 31 soldiers were killed and 24 others wounded on Sunday when an attacker drove a military vehicle full of explosives onto an army commando base before detonating it, according to an official in Afghanistan’s national security council, who spoke anonymously because he was not permitted to speak directly to the media.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, when contacted by Reuters news agency, did not confirm or deny responsibility, AlJazeera reported.

 

