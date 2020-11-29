Qatar,Turkey condemn assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist

SHAFAQNA- Qatar and Turkey condemned Friday’s assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed his condolences in a phone call on Saturday with Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif. Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister condemned assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, calling it “a clear violation of human rights”, AlJazeera reported.

The Turkey ’s Foreign Ministry said that “We regret that the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh lost his life as a result of an armed attack in Tehran. We condemn this heinous murder and extend our condolences to the government of Iran and the family of the deceased”.

Turkey opposes all kinds of attempts to “disrupt peace and tranquility” in the region, and terrorism, regardless of the perpetrators or target, it said. “In this regard, we hope that those who committed the action will be unveiled and held accountable before justice, and we invite all parties to act with common sense and restraint, and to avoid attempts that will lead to an escalation in the region,”according to AA.