Zimbabwe calls for Iranian contribution to fight terrorism

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Zimbabwean Vic-President Kembo Mohadi called for promotion of political and economic relations with Iran and expansion of international cooperation to combat the sinister phenomenon of terrorism.

Mohadi made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Harare Abbas Navazani. In the meeting, the Iranian ambassador stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the economic fields.Navazani also appreciated Zimbabwe for its support against anti-Iran human rights resolutions.Further, the two sides stressed the need to boost economic cooperation despite the US sanctions.

The areas of economic cooperation include industry, agriculture and health.

