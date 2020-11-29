Martyr Fakhrizadeh funeral to be held Monday

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The funeral for Iranian scientists Mohsen Fakhrizadeh will be held in Tehran on Monday, the Defense Ministry announced.

Fakhrizadeh, a senior nuclear and defense scientist, was assassinated by unknown gunmen in a small city east of Tehran on Friday evening. After sustaining injuries from a car explosion and bullets, Fakhrizadeh was taken to the hospital with a helicopter, but succumbed to injuries a few hours later. Israel is believed to have been behind the assassination.

The Iranian Defense Ministry’s public relations office said the martyr’s body will be taken to the holy shrines of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad and Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in Qom before arriving in Tehran for funeral on Monday. In order to prevent large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, the funeral procession will only be attended by the martyr’s family members and high ranking military and defense officials, it added.