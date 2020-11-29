Chadian elected new OIC chief

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Hussein Ibrahim Taha from Chad was elected as the next secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Taha was unanimously elected at the ongoing 47th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger, on Saturday, Yeni Safak reported.

He will replace Yousef Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, who will leave the post in November 2021, to become the 12th head of the OIC.

Taha was elected as the two other contenders from Benin and Nigeria decided to support him and Al-Othaimeen withdrew his own candidacy.

Established in 1969, the OIC is the world’s second largest inter-governmental organization after the UN, with 57 member states spread across four continents.