In Criticizing the Unjustified Position of the Iraqi Government; Al-Nujaba spokesman: Support for Saudi regime is the height of shamelessness | Foreign Minister under suspicion
SHAFAQNA-
Reacting to the Iraqi government’s support for the Saudi regime regarding Ansarullah’s missile attack on the Aramco facility, al-Shammari called the disgraceful stance a sign of the height of shamelessness and accused the foreign minister of sectarianism or obedience to foreigners.
According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-Nujaba in Iran, Nasr al-Shammari, the official spokesman of al-Nujaba, criticized the Iraqi Foreign Ministry’s position on the Saudi war on Yemen war in a Twitter message, writing, “The silence of the Iraqi government in the face of the brutal war of the Saudi-Wahhabi coalition against the patient nation of Yemen and the justification for it, although it is not convincing for the audience, is understandable.”
al-Shammari continued, “But how can the statement of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in condemnation of the attack on the Saudi company Aramco be interpreted?! However, an attack on such an industrial centre during the war is very likely.”
He criticized the double standards of the Iraqi diplomatic apparatus and noted, “Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is silent in the face of the Saudi coalition’s attacks on schools, markets, homes and even funerals in Yemen!”
The spokesman of al-Nujaba concluded by asking the question, “Is the above position due to the sectarianism of the minister of foreign affairs [Fuad Husayn] or his obedience to the imposed will of foreigners?” and added, “In any case, such a shameful act shows a lack of shame and humanity.”
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!