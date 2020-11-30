More than half of Saudi people oppose normalization of relations with Israel

SHAFAQNA- According to the poll, 25 percent of Saudis see the normalization agreement by UAE and Bahrain as completely negative, and 30 percent see it as somewhat negative, with a total of 55 percent opposed to the agreement.

The Washington Institute for Near East Policy published the results of a poll conducted by a trusted and independent business research firm on the views of the Saudi people on normalizing relations with Israel, which has been done between October 17 and November 9 with a statistical population of more than 1,000 Saudi citizens.

According to the poll, 25 percent of Saudis see the UAE and Bahrain normalization agreement as completely negative, and 30 percent see it as somewhat negative, with a total of 55 percent opposed to the agreement.

In contrast, 40 percent said the agreement was positive and somewhat positive, and five percent of those polled said they did not know the meaning of the agreement.

Eighty-six percent of those polled, have expressed their opposition to the issue that Saudi Arabia would allow its citizens to trade or participate in sports without formalizing a formal agreement with the Israelis.

Also, most of Sunni and Shia participants in the polls believe that calling the Muslim Brotherhood group as a terrorist group, is invalid.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English