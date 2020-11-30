Mahmoud Abbas & King of Jordan met and talked

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Palestinian Authority met with Abdullah II in the Jordanian city of Al-Aqba to discuss developments in Palestine.

Mahmoud Abbas, head of the Palestinian Authority in the Jordanian city of Al-Aqba, met with King Abdullah II of Jordan to discuss the Palestinian issue and common issues.

In the meeting, Mahmoud Abbas emphasized: Jordan’s supportive positions, the last of which was King Abdullah II’s emphasis on the centrality of the Palestinian issue and the importance of continuing efforts towards a comprehensive and just peace, show the depth of relations between Palestine and Jordan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Palestine within the framework of ongoing coordination and consultation between the two countries.

The King of Jordan stressed the need to increase international efforts to achieve a lasting and perpetual peace and to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict by establishing two independent states in accordance with international law.

He added: “Jordan fully supports Palestine to achieve its rights and the formation of an independent state based on the 1967 borders with the capital of East Jerusalem.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English