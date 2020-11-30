Mufti of Egypt called on people of the world fully support Palestinian people

SHAFAQNA- Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, the Mufti of Egypt on Sunday, in a speech called on the international community and the people of the world to fully support the Palestinian people in order to regain all their legitimate rights and establish a Palestinian state with the capital of Holy Quds.

In his speech on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian Nation, Allam called for immediate intervention to stop Israel’s aggression against Jerusalem and its sanctuaries, and called on the Islamic world and the Arab world with all its affiliated organizations and delegations, as well as The international community and UN-affiliated organizations, especially UNESCO, for action to stop the implementation of Israeli plans, which pose a serious threat to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Allam said: “Muslims have a lot to offer to this crucial issue so that our love for the Holy Quds can be turned into practical plans. Our crisis is first and foremost a crisis of consciousness and understanding, so Jerusalem must return to its rightful place in our consciousness and our Arab and Islamic culture through educational, cultural and educational programs.

The Mufti of Egypt further warned of the continuation of Israel’s plans to Judaize the occupied Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories and said: “It is necessary for the Arab and Muslim youth to know the roots of the Palestinian issue and its Arabness, so that they never give up all the legal rights of the main issue of the Islamic and Arab ummah until the Palestinian people achieve all their legal rights.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English