Global malaria gains threatened by COVID-19 pandemic: WHO
SHAFAQNA-The World Health Organization (WHO) callied on countries and global health partners to step up the fight against malaria.
According to WHO‘s latest World malaria report, progress against malaria continues to plateau, particularly in high burden countries in Africa. Gaps in access to life-saving tools are undermining global efforts to curb the disease, and the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to set back the fight even further.
Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa said that “COVID-19 threatens to further derail our efforts to overcome malaria, particularly treating people with the disease. Despite the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on African economies, international partners and countries need to do more to ensure that the resources are there to expand malaria programmes which are making such a difference in people’s lives”, according to WHO website.
