Pope prays for populations affected by natural disasters in Central America

SHAFAQNA- In words following the recitation of the Marian prayer on Sunday, Pope Francis reiterated his closeness to the people of Central America affected by recent natural disasters.

“I pray for all the countries suffering as a result of these disasters,” he said. In particular, he mentioned the islands of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina, as well as the Pacific coast of northern Colombia.

Pope Francis also encouraged people to “derive some good from the difficult situation that the pandemic imposes on us: greater sobriety, discreet and respectful attention to neighbours who may need it, a few moments of prayer done in the family with simplicity.” “These three things will help us a lot, he said, according to VaticanNews.