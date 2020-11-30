How can rulers survive?

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/prophet3.jpg 161 286 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-11-30 10:04:192020-11-30 10:04:19How can rulers survive?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Behave kindly toward your citizens (the people under your rule) because they are your captives. The Prophet (PBUH) also added: The ruler (the dominant political ruler) will remain/last by disbelief and justice, but will not remain/last with belief and oppression [1].
