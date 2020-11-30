Date :Monday, November 30th, 2020 | Time : 10:04 |ID: 184405 | Print

How can rulers survive?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Behave kindly toward your citizens (the people under your rule) because they are your captives. The Prophet (PBUH) also added: The ruler (the dominant political ruler) will remain/last by disbelief and justice, but will not remain/last with belief and oppression [1].

[1] Jaame-ul-Akhbaar, Vol. 1, Page 119.

