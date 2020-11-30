The main point of Ayah 24 of Surah Abasa

SHAFAQNA – Commentating on Ayah 24 of Surah Abasa, the fifth Shia Imam, Mohammad Al-Baqir (AS) and the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) explained to the narrator the following point. Zaid ibn Shahham narrated from Imam Baqir (AS) about God’s saying in Ayah 24 of Surah Abasa: “Then let man look at his food (and how God provides it)”: I asked Imam (AS): What is the human’s food (which he must look at it)? Imam (AS) replied: It is his knowledge which he must learn; therefore, (must look) from whom he is learning (the knowledge) [1].

[1] Kafi, Vol. 1, Page 50.