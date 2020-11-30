Iraq: Workshops for Quran teachers underway

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Dar-ol-Quran of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine has organized a series of specialized workshops for more than 200 Quran teachers in Iraq.

According to the website of the Astan, the workshops have been organized in the holy city of Karbala as part of the “Quran memorization national plan”.

Mohammad Baqer Al-Mansouri, a member of the supervising committee of the plan, said that the Quranic workshops are in various fields, including management of online and in-person classes, to prepare the Quran teachers to better implement the Quran memorization plan.

He added that 209 male and female teachers of Quran memorization from Karbala, Najaf, Babil, Maysan, Wasit, Baghdad, Diwaniya, Amirli, Nineveh, Kirkuk, Dhi Qar, Al-Muthanna and Basra have participated in the workshops.

The teachers have been divided into 35-member groups who attend the morning and evening workshops.Last year, the Dar-ol-Quran held “A Thousand Quran Memorizers” program. More than 1250 Quran memorizers took part in the program.