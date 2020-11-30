Date :Monday, November 30th, 2020 | Time : 16:40 |ID: 184469 | Print

Tehran’s iconic structures go red to mark World AIDS Day

SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency : Three iconic structures of capital Tehran were lit up red on Sunday night, on the threshold of World AIDS Day (December 1).

Azadi Tower, Tabi’at (Nature) Bridge, and Milad Tower went red to show support and solidarity with HIV patients around the world.The Azadi tower, located at Azadi Square, is the landmark of modern Tehran. Tabiat (Nature) Bridge is Iran’s largest pedestrian bridge, which was opened in late 2014.Milad Tower is a multi-purpose skyscraper located northwest of Tehran. Milad Tower is the tallest tower in Iran and the sixth tallest telecommunication tower in the world.

World AIDS Day is dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection. Government and health officials all over the world observe the day, often with speeches or forums on AIDS topics.

