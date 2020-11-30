Date :Monday, November 30th, 2020 | Time : 18:13 |ID: 184482 | Print

Burial ceremony of Martyr Fakhrizadeh held in Tehran

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: The burial ceremony of Iran’s prominent nuclear and defense scientist Martyr ‘Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’ was held in Imamzadeh Saleh (AS) in Tehran on Monday. The burial ceremony was attended by the high-ranking commanders of the Armed Forces and esteemed family of the martyr. Fakhrizadeh was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

You might also like
Clinics in 100 Mosques in Tehran province help in battle against COVID-19
Photos: The presence of teens in Friday prayers
Iran,G7, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian diplomats: Missile program non-negotiable
Photos: The ceremony of Ascension held in Tehran, Iran
Haaretz: Defeat of Saudi war in Yemen bad news for Israel
Gérard Araud, Iran, JCPOA, United States Gérard Araud blames US for Iran's reduction of JCPOA commitments
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *