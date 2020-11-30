Burial ceremony of Martyr Fakhrizadeh held in Tehran

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: The burial ceremony of Iran’s prominent nuclear and defense scientist Martyr ‘Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’ was held in Imamzadeh Saleh (AS) in Tehran on Monday. The burial ceremony was attended by the high-ranking commanders of the Armed Forces and esteemed family of the martyr. Fakhrizadeh was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.