Eyewitnesses say about Zaria Massacre

SHAFAQNA | by Nasibeh Yazdani : Zaria Massacre will forever remain in the hearts of Nigerians as over a thousand unarmed civilians were brutally killed regardless of gender and age differences by Nigerian soldiers.

In the 48 hours between 12-14th December 2015, Nigerian soldiers attacked the worship center of the Islamic Movement and the home of Sheikh Zakzaky in the northern town of Zaria. Then the killings started where defenseless civilians that included women, children and the elderly, were brutally slaughtered in the most inhuman manner.

The Zaria Husseiniyya was bombarded by tanks while hundreds of civilians were inside. Nigerians were burnt alive, women were raped then killed though one survived, women were shot in their private parts & stabbed in their breasts by the Nigerian Army and toddlers were shot at point blank. The Nigerian Army perpetrated a brutal slaughter of defenseless Nigerians in Zaria that will shock the most brutal and barbaric terrorist organizations, according to Pars Today.

The same atrocities and even more took place in the residence of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky. Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah were both shot and abducted without charge, their three sons were murdered in the attack and their home was destroyed, as was the graves of the Sheikh’s parents, Press TV mentioned.

According to Tehran Times, Nigerian soldiers buried all the corpses of the killed Shia citizens in mass grave at Mando, Kaduna state without proper ritual as recommended by any religion and without differentiation between genders, the worst was that, some of them were alive and begging for water to survive. Many were severely injured at the spot, arrested, detained illegally and also denied proper medical attention since then to date.

Amnesty reconstructed what happened in Zaria

Based on the accounts of surviving witnesses, Amnesty reconstructed what happened in Zaria. Witnesses said they had seen piles of bodies outside the morgue of the ABU Teaching Hospital. Others said they had seen trucks and military personnel digging a large pit at the location of a suspected mass grave.

With the help of satellite imagery and witness testimony, Amnesty located a possible mass grave in the Mando area, near the city of Kaduna. Satellite images reveal that approximately 1000m2 of land was disturbed between 2 November and 24 December 2015, reliefweb reported.

More details

One of the lucky survivors of the horrifying Zaria massacre of December 2015, Muhammad Altine, has described how Nigerian soldiers poured petrol on them and set them ablaze.

“They had shot me in the leg earlier close to the Sheikh’s residence,” he explained. “I was taken and brought inside the compound for first aid. That was on Sunday (13th December, 2015).”

It was while receiving first aid that the soldiers broke into the compound and started shooting everyone without warning. “The first aiders, the wounded victims, and everyone there was shot, none was spared.” According to Muhammad Altine, “before long, I was lying along heaps of corpses.”

“Having ensured they had finished with everyone of us, they brought petrol and poured on us and set us ablaze, including those of us who were still alive, and those who had already died.” Describing further the horrifying experience, he said, “each time the fire was about to be go off, they will pour more petrol and rekindle it. This was what they did up to four times.” He explained that it was how he additionally got burnt involving up to his back, beside the gun shot he had.

They called in thugs to assist them in picking the corpses out of the compound to their trucks. However, before each corpse was picked, they search him for valuables and possibility money, and steal from the dead. They also removed other valuables like watches, handsets, necklaces, rings and so on.

It was in the process of searching that they discovered that Muhammad Altine was still alive. At first, they said they would inform the soldiers so that they will come and finish him off. However, one of the thugs said it was his luck that he survived it, and that he has suffered enough. So they picked me and gave me some clothes to change into and took me away through some hidden routes and told me to disappear before the soldiers returned. That how I survived the atrocious attacks of December 12, 2005, Shiite News reported.

A witness and survivor of the horrendous Zaria massacre, Musa Muhammad Waqia, has described that from the frontage of Sheikh Zakzaky’s residence alone, the military evacuated at least 3 large truck-filled load of corpses.

Musa Waqia, who said he came to Zaria from Lafia in Nasarawa state, said that the military had killed so many already and corpses littered everywhere in heaps along every stretch of road around the residence. Three large military trucks arrived and they filled them all to the brim with corpses.

He also witnessed the torching of Sheikh Zakzaky’s house. “They used the fuel of his generators to spray the house and set it ablaze with people still inside!”, according to Alahednews.

Since from that time, Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife were taken to illegal detention incommunicado without trial despite the fact that they have gun wound in their body and there were no proper medical treatment. In 2016, Nigeria’s federal high court ordered their unconditional release from jail following a trial, but the government has so far refused to set him free.

Double standards in ‘fighting for human rights’

This tragedy in Nigeria has once again badly exposed the double standards in ‘fighting for human rights’ among the Western countries and the United Nations. The international community and the media have been so silent on massacre of over 1,000 Shia Muslims in Nigeria, Alwaght mentioned.

And none of the perpetrators of massacre is brought to justice till date; most of the illegally detained victims are yet to attain freedom despite the inability of both the Nigerian Government and the Nigerian Army to justify the massacre. This leads to the continuation of the innocent killings in various places on different occasion.