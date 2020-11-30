Australian doctors say: Asylum seeker patients are being “paraded like criminals” through hospital wards and humiliated

SHAFAQNA – The practice of handcuffing asylum seekers while escorting them to external medical appointments is now the subject of a federal court test case, launched by the Public Interest Advocacy Centre (PIAC), which alleges it is unlawful under the Migration Act and a form of disability discrimination to those with histories of mental illness, trauma and torture.

Now, the advocacy group Doctors for Refugees has issued a damning rebuke of the practice. The group says shackling asylum seekers not only obstructs proper medical examinations but also causes extreme humiliation. “The patients don’t like going to a hospital and waiting in handcuffs,” the group’s founder, Dr Barri Phatarfod, told the Guardian. “Everyone stares at them, mums hold their kids a little bit closer. It’s awful, it really is.”

Source: The Guardian (25 Nov. 2020)