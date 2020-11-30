Date :Monday, November 30th, 2020 | Time : 19:23 |ID: 184506 | Print

Moderna says will request authorization of coronavirus vaccine in US, Europe

SHAFAQNA- US firm Moderna said it would file requests for emergency approval of its coronavirus virus in the United States and Europe on Monday.

“We believe that our vaccine will provide a new and powerful tool that may change the course of this pandemic and help prevent severe disease, hospitalizations and death,” said the company’s CEO Stephane Bancel.

If the US Food and Drug Administration agrees it is safe and effective, the first of the drug’s two doses could be injected into the arms of millions of Americans by the middle of December.

American pharmaceutical Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech applied for similar approvals last week, and their vaccine could be greenlit in the US shortly after December 10, France24 reported.

