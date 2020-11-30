https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/france-2.jpg 557 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-30 19:59:222020-11-30 19:59:22France: Four police charged over beating of black man
France: Four police charged over beating of black man
SHAFAQNA-Four French police officers have been charged on Monday over the beating of a Black man in Paris.
The examining magistrate charged three with “willful violence by a person holding public authority” and “forgery”. Two were kept behind bars, while the other two were put on conditional release.
Video carried by the Loopsider website shows how music producer Michel Zecler was repeatedly beaten by three officers for several minutes and subjected to racial abuse as he tried to enter his music studio earlier this month, Agence France Presse reported.
