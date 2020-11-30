Date :Monday, November 30th, 2020 | Time : 19:59 |ID: 184509 | Print

France: Four police charged over beating of black man

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Four French police officers have been charged on Monday over the beating of a Black man in Paris.

The examining magistrate charged three with “willful violence by a person holding public authority” and “forgery”. Two were kept behind bars, while the other two were put on conditional release.

Video carried by the Loopsider website shows how music producer Michel Zecler was repeatedly beaten by three officers for several minutes and subjected to racial abuse as he tried to enter his music studio earlier this month, Agence France Presse reported.

You might also like
British Government do not support a ban on wearing the veil in public
Iran, JCPOA, Alexander G. Maryasov Iran seeking lawful interests enshrined by JCPOA: Alexander G. Maryasov
With the beginning of a new era, who is in charge?
Mohammad Javad Zarif, JCPOA FM Zarif tells RT: US won’t stop at Iran nuclear deal, it’ll tear up any accord as…
In France, Some Muslims Seek To 'Adapt' Islam To Secular Culture
#Justice4Salah campaign kicks off
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *