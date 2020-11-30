Date :Monday, November 30th, 2020 | Time : 21:03 |ID: 184513 | Print

Coronavirus: Infections in UK drop 30 percent during lockdown

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- COVID-19 infections in England fell by 30 percent during the second  lockdown, according to the results ofImperial College London and Ipsos MORI’s React-1 study.

Commenting on the study’s findings, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said gains had been made, but warned, the “prevalence of the disease remains high”.

“The findings show cases were rising as the country entered lockdown but this was followed by a decrease as national measures successfully lowered infection rates across the country,” DHSC added, Al Jazeera reported.

 

You might also like
Yemen: Children suffering most from Saudi-led aggression
Pope cancels audiences for third day with apparent cold
More UK Muslims likely to use hospice care, report says
What staying at home means for palestinians
Red Poppies Remind Us That 400K Muslims Fought For British in WWI
Muslim Council of Britain condemns London terrorist attack
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *