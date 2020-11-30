Coronavirus: Infections in UK drop 30 percent during lockdown

SHAFAQNA- COVID-19 infections in England fell by 30 percent during the second lockdown, according to the results ofImperial College London and Ipsos MORI’s React-1 study.

Commenting on the study’s findings, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said gains had been made, but warned, the “prevalence of the disease remains high”.

“The findings show cases were rising as the country entered lockdown but this was followed by a decrease as national measures successfully lowered infection rates across the country,” DHSC added, Al Jazeera reported.