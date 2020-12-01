Saudi Arabia: Issuance of order to destroy Imam Hussain (A.S) Mosque in Awamiyah

SHAFAQNA- Saudi officials do not hesitate to implement a policy of discrimination, punishment and targeting the residents of Qatif and Al-Ahsa, and continue to impose a policy of displacement and attack on the legacy of the region’s revolution in 2011, and at the same time started a war against the antiquities of Qatif and try to destroy its monuments under the pretext of change and development; The actions that the officials of Muhammad bin Salman are behind them, and in this regard, the Imam Hussain (A.S) Mosque is also under threat of destruction.

“Adel Al-Saeed”, a Saudi human rights activist, unveiled the issuance of a decree to demolish the Imam Hussain (A.S) Mosque in the city of Awamiyah by the Saudi authorities and, referring to the symbolic features of this mosque, said: In this mosque, congregational prayers were held under the leadership of Martyr Ayatollah Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr, and Martyr Nimr delivered a sermon.

Al-Saeed said in a series of tweets: Saudi officials want to eradicate any issue related to Martyr al-Nimr, but no matter what they do, even though Martyr Nimr is hidden from view, he still inspires the free people.

The demolition of the mosque in Awamiyah is part of an authoritarian plan to target dozens of buildings on Al-Thawra Street in Awamiyah which is known as the center of the second Qatif Intifada, and is now targeting Qatif antiquities and remnants of the devastation caused by the hegemonic and vindictive actions of the Saudi authorities against the peaceful popular uprising in the region.

Saudi officials are pursuing a destructive plan to target the area’s monuments, which start at Qatif Fortress and continue to the Al-Masala Mosque, all of which are Qatif monuments, located on al-Thawra Street, the main place of intifada.

The plan to target the Imam Hussain (A.S) Mosque in Awamiyah is aimed at destroying all signs of the beginning of the popular movement, and despite the martyrdom of Sheikh Nimr, the government is still afraid of its thought, knowledge and extension to generations. Especially that this mosque is a living symbol of sermons and slogans and the path of the Martyr Sheikh.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English