Israeli commercial flights allowed to pass through Saudi airspace

SHAFAQNA- A senior Trump administration official said Saudi Arabia on Monday agreed to allow Israeli planes to use its airspace for the United Arab Emirates.

Kuchner, Berkowitz and Brian Hook raised the issue shortly after arriving in Saudi Arabia for talks. “We were able to reconcile the two sides on this issue,” the official told Reuters. The agreement comes just hours before the planning of Israel’s first commercial flight to the UAE, which took place on Tuesday morning.

Direct flights are part of Israel’s normalization deals with the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan this year. The agreement will solve the existing problems for the transportation of Israelis to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the official said.

Kuchner and his team are scheduled to meet later this week with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as well as the Emir of Kuwait. One of the goals of the trip is to try to persuade GCC countries to end the three-year embargo on Qatar.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English