Date :Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 | Time : 06:54 |ID: 184553 | Print

Israeli commercial flights allowed to pass through Saudi airspace

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A senior Trump administration official said Saudi Arabia on Monday agreed to allow Israeli planes to use its airspace for the United Arab Emirates.

Kuchner, Berkowitz and Brian Hook raised the issue shortly after arriving in Saudi Arabia for talks. “We were able to reconcile the two sides on this issue,” the official told Reuters. The agreement comes just hours before the planning of Israel’s first commercial flight to the UAE, which took place on Tuesday morning.

Direct flights are part of Israel’s normalization deals with the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan this year. The agreement will solve the existing problems for the transportation of Israelis to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the official said.

Kuchner and his team are scheduled to meet later this week with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as well as the Emir of Kuwait. One of the goals of the trip is to try to persuade GCC countries to end the three-year embargo on Qatar.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Tunisian parliament condemns UAE-Israel deal
Saudi Arabia to be sued over 9/11 - America speaks
Backbone of Saudi Arabia’s women movement: Nassimah Al-Sadeh is in jail for 9 months+ Photos
Saudi airstrikes in Yemen decrease significantly
Sheikh Nimr Al-Nimr- The Man Behind A Movement
Debate: Women's status in Saudi Arabia
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *