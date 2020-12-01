Beginning of first phase of Hajj land route project in Najaf Ashraf

SHAFAQNA- The first phase of the Hajj land route project, which connects Najaf Ashraf province to Saudi Arabia, began yesterday.

The Governor of Najaf Ashraf, Luay Al-Yassiry, said: “The Hajj land route project includes leveling and asphalting a 239-kilometer road, along with the construction of border crossings and trade areas between Iraq and Saudi Arabia through Najaf Ashraf province.”

noting that the project will have positive economic effects for the commercial, industrial, agricultural and residential sectors, as well as improving the economic situation of dozens of villages crossing the road, Al-Yassiry said: “The first phase of the project which has already begun is the leveling and asphalting of 50 km of this road along with the construction of a 288 km long bridge in the desert and the construction of box bridges along this route.”

He said: “This project was ordered by the Ministry of Housing, but was stopped due to the financial crisis in 2014. The Najaf-Ashraf local government will continue to complete the project, which runs from the southwestern side to the provincial capital to the Saudi border and from there to the Al- Shabaka area in the Najaf desert.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English