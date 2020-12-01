https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-12-01 09:51:592020-12-01 09:51:59What is the ruling on taking an oath to other than God? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on taking an oath to other than God? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about taking an oath to other than God.
Question: Is taking an oath to the Quran or Imam Hussain (AS) or Hadhrat Abbas (AS) the same as taking an oath to God?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Taking an oath to other than God’s Names, is not considered as religious oath, and it is not binding, and there is no Kaffarah for breaching it; but in any case taking a false oath is Haram.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
