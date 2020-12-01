What is the ruling on taking an oath to other than God? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about taking an oath to other than God.

Question: Is taking an oath to the Quran or Imam Hussain (AS) or Hadhrat Abbas (AS) the same as taking an oath to God?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Taking an oath to other than God’s Names, is not considered as religious oath, and it is not binding, and there is no Kaffarah for breaching it; but in any case taking a false oath is Haram.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA