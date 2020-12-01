https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/allah3.jpg 164 292 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-12-01 09:56:002020-12-01 09:56:00Who are the best servants of God?
Who are the best servants of God?
SHAFAQNA – The Eighth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Musa Al-Ridha/Reza (AS) was asked about the characteristics of the best servants of Allah (SWT), and Imam (AS) replied.
- They are those who when they carry out a good deed, they become happy.
- And when they do bad acts, ask forgiveness (from God).
- And when a blessing is granted to them (by God), they give thanks.
- And when they get into trouble, they wait and they are patient.
- And when they get angry, they forgive [1].
