Who are the best servants of God?

SHAFAQNA – The Eighth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Musa Al-Ridha/Reza (AS) was asked about the characteristics of the best servants of Allah (SWT), and Imam (AS) replied.

  1. They are those who when they carry out a good deed, they become happy.
  2. And when they do bad acts, ask forgiveness (from God).
  3. And when a blessing is granted to them (by God), they give thanks.
  4. And when they get into trouble, they wait and they are patient.
  5. And when they get angry, they forgive [1].

