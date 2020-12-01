Who are the best servants of God?

SHAFAQNA – The Eighth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Musa Al-Ridha/Reza (AS) was asked about the characteristics of the best servants of Allah (SWT), and Imam (AS) replied.

They are those who when they carry out a good deed, they become happy. And when they do bad acts, ask forgiveness (from God). And when a blessing is granted to them (by God), they give thanks. And when they get into trouble, they wait and they are patient. And when they get angry, they forgive [1].

[1] Tohaful Oqool, Page 332.