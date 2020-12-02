Breakdown in essential HIV services due to COVID-19 threatens lives

SHAFAQNA- The global HIV epidemic is not over and may be accelerating during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a devastating impact on communities and countries.On a global level, there are approximately 38 million people who are living with HIV. Protecting people from HIV during the pandemic, and ensuring they can maintain treatment, is critical.

Each year, December 1 is observed as World AIDS Day in order to raise awareness and to unite people worldwide in the fight against the global health issue of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. On 1 December WHO is calling on global leaders and citizens to rally for “global solidarity” to maintain essential HIV services during COVID 19 and beyond – and to ensure continued provision of HIV services for children, adolescents and populations most at risk for the disease. Founded in 1988, World AIDS Day was the first ever international day for global health.

In 2020, the world’s attention has been focused by the COVID-19 pandemic on health and how pandemics affect lives and livelihoods. COVID-19 is showing once again how health is interlinked with other critical issues, such as reducing inequality, human rights, gender equality, social protection and economic growth. With this in mind, this year the theme of World AIDS Day is “Global solidarity, shared responsibility”, un.org reported.

It was first discovered in 1984 and since then, this virus has killed more than 35 million people, making it one of the most deadly pandemics in human history.

AIDS is caused by the spread of the life-threatening human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) which attacks the immune system of the patient and significantly reduces the body’s resistance to other diseases. The disease serves as the final stage of the people who live with HIV but with proper care and medical health, HIV positive people can continue to live a healthy life without it reaching the final stage, hindustantimes mentioned.

One in five people living with HIV were not aware of their infection and one in 3 people receiving HIV treatment experienced disruption to the supply of HIV treatments, testing and prevention services, especially children and adolescents, according to.

The breakdown in essential HIV services due to COVID-19 threatens lives. COVID makes it difficult and dangerous for frontline health workers to deliver continuous, high quality HIV services to everyone who needs them. Sickness and restricted movement make it difficult for people living with HIV to access services. Economic disruption caused by COVID can make HIV services unaffordable or unobtainable. And the pandemic may interfere with supply chains and service delivery.

Despite significant efforts, progress in scaling up HIV services was already stalling before the COVID-19 pandemic. Slowing progress means the world will be missing the “90-90-90” targets for 2020, which were to ensure that: 90% of people living with HIV are aware of their status; 90% of people diagnosed with HIV are receiving treatment; and 90% of all people receiving treatment have achieved viral suppression. Missing these intermediate targets will make it even more difficult o achieve the end of AIDS by 2030.