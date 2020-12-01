Date :Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 | Time : 15:00 |ID: 184618 | Print

International Seminar in Vienna condemns US unlawful sanctions

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: International Seminar in Vienna condemned the US unlawful Unilateral Coercive Measures, saying the US violates sovereignty of states in contravention of Charter of the United Nations and should be revoked, especially in current critical situation the humanity is suffering due to corona pandemic. International Seminar on Unilateral Coercive Measures and their impacts under the shadow of COVID19 was be held in Vienna, Austria on Monday.

The International Seminar was co-sponsored by Iranian, Cuban and Venezuelan diplomatic missions in Vienna. UN Special Rapporteur, head of South–South cooperation and ambassadors of 36 countries took part in the International Seminar on US unlawful Coercive Measures. At the end of the seminar , a joint statement was issued by 19 countries and  participants in the Int’l Seminar on Unilateral Coercive Measures, condemned unilateral sanctions and US illegal acts and demanded revocation of such human rights violations.

You might also like
Iran restore JCPOA commitments if US lift sanctions
Kazem Gharib Abadi, Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif, US, JCPOA Iran envoy: JCPOA commission may convene in NY
Two Muslims praised for helping victims during Vienna attack
Ashura 2018 in different Countries around the world +Video
Muslim countries organizations condemn Vienna attack
Iran, IAEA, JCPOA IAEA to continue verifying and monitoring Iran deal
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *